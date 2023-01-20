Solar Control Glass Market Size, Revenue, Segments, Expansion, Demand, and Opportunities During 2023-2033

Research Nester

Global solar control glass market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 10 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~9%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Solar Control Glass Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global solar control glass market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 10 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~9%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 5 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of solar control glass market worldwide are the increase in the demand for solar control glass in commercial buildings and growing awareness of air conditioner emissions of carbon dioxide.Market Definition of Solar Control GlassSolar control glass refers to a glass that has a special coating on it to reduce the amount of heat that enters the building from the outside. In certain indoor environments, such as conservatories, glass roofs, or areas with large glazed areas, excessive heat and glare can be uncomfortable sources of discomfort. In addition to reflecting and absorbing heat, it filters light to reduce glare. The use of solar control glass can result in a decrease in the need for air conditioning. Solar control glass allows sunlight to enter a window while reflecting and absorbing nearly all the heat from the sun. As compared to using normal glass, this allows the space to stay bright and much cooler. Solar control glass is available in a number of types, with tinted, reflective and neutral appearances.

Global Solar Control Glass Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global solar control glass market can majorly be attributed to the significant increase in CO2 emissions, rapid growth of the real estate sector, and an increase in research and development (R&D) investments are a few of the most significant factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. A growing public awareness of skin infections and cancers caused by harsh sun rays and harmful pollutants has prompted people to buy solar control glasses. World Health Organization statistics reveal that over 1.5 million new cases of skin cancer were diagnosed in 2020 and over 120 000 people died from skin cancer-related causes. Furthermore, the emergence of innovative glass and launch of product line by key major companies is further anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, AGC Group manufactured float glass with a significant reduction in carbon footprint, emitting less than 7 kilograms of carbon dioxide per square meter of clear glass (4 mm thickness).The global solar control glass market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Technological advancementsIncreasing construction of prefabricated buildingsRapidly growing construction sectorRise in personal disposable incomeRising prevalence of skin cancerGlobal Solar Control Glass Market: Restraining FactorIn addition to increasing the price of raw materials, a product’s cost increases. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global solar control glass market during the forecast period.Get a PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4516 Global Solar Control Glass Market SegmentationBy Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive, and Others)The residential segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for residential properties by rapidly growing population. According to the United States Census Bureau, in June 2021, housing units totaled nearly 142,153,010 in United States. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of products in the construction of residential buildings and the growing number of premium apartments in emerging economies is further expected to augment segment growth over the forecast period.By Coating Method (Hard Coated, and Soft Coated)By Type (Float Glass, Heat Strengthened Glass, Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, and Others)By Nature (Electrochromic, Photochromic, Gasochromic, and Others)By RegionThe Asia Pacific solar control glass market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on the account of increasing construction activity in the region. According to estimates, by 2024, the building construction industry in Asia Pacific will increase by 7%, reaching USD 3 million. The growing disposable income of the expanding population in Asia Pacific is expected to encourage the construction of both non-residential and residential buildings, which is further expected to boost the solar control glass market in the region.The market research report on global solar control glass also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Key Market Players Featured in the Global Solar Control Glass MarketSome of the key players of the global solar control glass market are Guardian Industries Holdings (Koch Industries, Inc.), Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., AGC Group, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Group, Euroglas GmbH, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., SCHOTT Group, Şişecam, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. 