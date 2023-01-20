Particle Counter Market CAGR of ~10% Assessment for the Driving Factors, Size, Demand and Opportunities During 2023-2033

Research Nester

Global particle counter market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 1 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~10%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Particle Counter Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global particle counter market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 1 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~10%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 382 Million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of particle counter market worldwide are the There is an increased need to maintain air quality measurements and a rise in air pollution in households.Market Definition of Particle CounterA particle counter measures the number of particles in a given area by detecting and counting them. There are three types of particle counters: aerosols, liquids, and solids. Clean rooms require the use of an aerosol particle counter, which is the best monitoring tool for determining current environmental conditions. In addition to monitoring particles in the air, optical particle counters can also be used to measure particles in liquids. When the light source is blocked out, high energy light is used to measure and count particles. Particles in the air are measured using light scattering in this specific monitoring device. Light blocking, light scattering, and direct imaging are also methods that optical particles can use to detect and measure particles.Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3629 Global Particle Counter Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global particle counter market can majorly be attributed to the increasing investment in Research and Development (R&D) in the Pharmaceutical sector. Particle counters are used to measure the amount of particles in an air sample or on surfaces in a controlled environment. Rising demand for aerosol particle counters, which are used primarily in the pharmaceutical industry to assess air quality, is expected to contribute to the growth of the particle counter market.The global pharmaceutical industry spent nearly 199 billion dollars on research and development in 2020, and is expected to reach 250 billion dollars by 2025. Furthermore, the innovative product launches by key manufacturers are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as part of its air quality monitoring products, Met One Instruments, Inc. has announced the launch of four Beta Attenuation Mass Monitors (BAM) models.The global particle counter market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increase in oil productionPopularity of diesel carsRise in hospital numbersIndustry growth in life sciences & medical devicesIncreasing air pollution levelsGlobal Particle Counter Market: Restraining FactorA particle counter’s features and functions make it more expensive than an ordinary counter. Aside from the cost of the system, verifying conformity with industry standards also incurs considerable expenses. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global particle counter market during the forecast period.To get a detailed analysis of other segments, Request For Sample Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3629 Global Particle Counter Market SegmentationBy Application (Aerosol Particle Counters, Liquid Particle Counters, Solid Particle Counters)The aerosol particle segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing air pollution and the concern over rising incidences around the world, which have contributed to the rise in health-related problems. According to estimates, global air pollution is now one of the greatest environmental threats to human health. It contributes to the premature death of approximately 7 million people each year. In the atmosphere, aerosols are very small particles of solid material or very small droplets of liquid. An aerosol particle counter measures the number and size of contaminant particles in air in cleanrooms and sterile conditions.By Product Type (Handheld, Remote, and Manifold)By Industry (Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Aerospace)By RegionThe North America particle counter market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on account of increasing military expenditures, along with a growing demand for particle counters in the defense sector, which contribute to the region’s strong military network. According to the report, the United States spent more than USD 800 billion on military expenditures in 2021, making it the top nation. Moreover, a robust R&D infrastructure, industries adopting chromatography quickly, and the increasing use of particle counters for air pollution monitoring in the region in anticipated to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period.The market research report on global particle counter also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get a PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3629 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Particle Counter MarketSome of the key players of the global particle counter market are Particles Plus, Inc., Met One Instruments Inc., Setra Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Pamas Partikelmess GMBH, Climet Instruments Company, Rion Co., Ltd., Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Inc., TSI Incorporated, Beckman Coulter Inc., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution