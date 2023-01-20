Cumene Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Cumene Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cumene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cumene global market. As per TBRC’s cumene market forecast, the cumene market size is predicted to reach a value of $31.35 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the cumene market is due to rising demand for phenols and acetones in various industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cumene market share. Major players in the cumene market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE.

Trending Cumene Market Trend

Companies in the cumene global market are investing to meet the future demand. For instance, in Germany, INEOS Phenol, the world’s largest producer of acetone and phenol, has already made a new cumene investment at the Evonik Chemiepark in Marl. The fully integrated unit will use existing pipeline connections between the production of INEOS phenol and acetone in Gladbeck, the Marl site of Evonik Chemiepark, and the Gelsenkirchen refinery and cracker complex of BP. The new 750,000-tonne cumene unit was expected to be completed in 2021, will meet future demand and improve supply protection for INEOS plants in Gladbeck and Antwerp. In addition, in August 2021, Lummus Technology, a global licensor of proprietary petrochemical, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies achieved successful plant acceptance from Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., a Taiwan-based chemicals company for the firm’s cumene and phenol plant expansion in Ningbo, China. The plant now boasts a 600 kMTA cumene and 400 kMTA phenol capacity.

Cumene Market Segments

By Manufacturing Process: Aluminum Chloride Catalyst, Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst, and Zeolite Catalyst

By Application: Phenol, Acetone, Chromatography, Other Applications

By End Userr Industry: Paints Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Plastics Industry, Other End-User Industries

By Geography: The cumene global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cumene is a colorless, flammable liquid and has a penetrating, gasoline-like odor. Cumene is a combination of crude oil and refined fuels. It comprises a benzene ring with an isopropyl substitution.

