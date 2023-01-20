Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $20 Billion By 2027

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment global market. As per TBRC’s cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market forecast, the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.05 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market is due to the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension. North America region is expected to hold the largest cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market share. Major players in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market include Abbott, Medtronic, Biotronik, Cardiac Science Corporation, Schiller AG.

Technologies such as subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) and leadless cardiac pacemakers (LCP) are being developed to overcome complications with transvenous lead and other CRM devices. The novel modular cardiac rhythm management (mCRM) system allows for the coordination of leadless pacing and defibrillator therapy delivery by providing wireless intra-body communication between devices. This communication is possible by a combination of anti-tachycardia pacing-enabled LCP and S ICD. For instance, Medtronic developed the leadless pacemaker Micra which can be placed in the heart through veins and is self-contained within the heart.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Segments

By Product: Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Physicians Clinics

By Application: Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, Other Applications

By Pacemakers: Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers

By Defibrillators: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillator

By Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT): CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D), CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P)

By Geography: The global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment are used to manage the heart rate or rhythm by generating electrical impulses or shocks in order to get the heart back to its normal functions. CRM devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

