Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the propylene-petrochemicals market. As per TBRC’s propylene-petrochemicals market forecast, the propylene-petrochemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $121.7 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the propylene-petrochemicals market is due to growth in the automobile industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest propylene-petrochemicals market share. Major players in the propylene-petrochemicals market include AGC Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3859&type=smp

Trending Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Trend
Petrochemical companies are adopting on-purpose propylene production technologies to produce propylene as a sole product but not as an alternate or co-product. On-purpose propylene technology refers to a modified version of the traditional fluid catalytic cracking unit which increases propylene yield by 20% more than the actual output. Traditional sources for propylene, which include steam crackers and oil refineries, yield fewer propylene as a derivative or co-product due to a shift in feedstocks from naphtha to ethane. To meet the increased demand for propylene, petrochemical companies are investing in developing on-purpose technologies to accelerate the shortfall in propylene production. Major on-purpose technologies include propane dehydrogenation, methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP), high-severity fluidized catalytic cracking (HS-FCC), coal-to-olefins/coal-to-propylene (CTO/CTP), and gas-to-olefins (GTO). For Instance, major companies adopting this technology include, BASF, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical, and Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co (SIDPEC).

Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Segments
• By Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer
• By Application: Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, Blow Molding
• By End User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Other End-Use Industries
• By Geography: The global propylene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Propylene petrochemical is a basic versatile chemical as ethylene used in the manufacture of common household items. Propylene is a component of the addition polymer poly (propane), and it is also used in the production of epoxy propane and propanol.
Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on propylene-petrochemicals global market value, drivers and trends, propylene-petrochemicals global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and propylene-petrochemicals global market growth across geographies. The propylene-petrochemicals global market report outlook you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the propylene-petrochemicals market analysis and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

