Choosing Life receives 5 star review from Seattle Book Review
Choosing Life is a beautifully written memoir about alcoholism, depression, and the recovery and grieving processes the author has experienced.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addiction and avoidance. Inadequacy and isolation. Even though Blue Andrews went from food stamps to a million dollars, and had an amazing family and many supportive friends, his unhealthy responses to life took their toll. In August of 2010, to the surprise of everyone but himself, Andrews attempted suicide. He woke up in the psych unit of a hospital with fourteen stitches on his wrists. A few days later, he made the most important decision of his life. He wanted to live. He wanted to be well.
— Kristi Elizabeth, San Francisco Book Review
Choosing Life is the story of how he arrived at that conclusion and his ensuing journey toward health, contentment, and self-discovery. With an open heart, Andrews describes what it’s like to seemingly have it all yet still find yourself alone and depressed. He also shares the steps he took to find his way back and the amazing feelings that emerge with being well. The numerous stories Andrews conveys will be both relatable and beneficial, whether for yourself or someone you care about.
“Part of what I hope to share with this book is what it’s like to feel depressed and then have Depression. What my type of alcoholism felt like. To connect with those who felt like I did or help supporters understand what their loved ones may be experiencing. In the end, I just want to raise my hand. Yes, I’ve had these problems too. Yes, I know what it feels like also. And, yes, there is a way out.” - Blue Andrews
“Honest and poignant, Choosing Life is a beautifully written memoir about alcoholism, depression, and the recovery and grieving processes the author has experienced. Blue Andrews holds nothing back as he shares his story, hoping to help and inspire others to not give up on living. Written from the heart, this book is for anyone who is struggling or has struggled with addiction and/or depression as well as the loved ones who have been there for them every step of the way.” Kristi Elizabeth, San Francisco Book Review. The full review can be read HERE.
In December, Andrews was interviewed by One Mind’s Brain Waves Interviews. a video interview series with leading mental health researchers, advocates, and individuals with powerful lived experiences. The full interview can be found at onemind.org. The interview includes tips on managing stresses during the holiday season.
“It is important to learn from the experiences of others, and Blue Andrews provides some important lessons in dealing with stress and addiction,” says Seattle Book Review publisher Heidi Rojek. “These skills are not taught in school, and in fact are usually avoided being discussed, which makes finding your own path through depression or stress harder than it should be. Andrews provides a road map for anyone to get through it.
“Choosing Life presents relatable content to readers who experience depression or alcoholism, and at the same time, it serves as a sort of model for individuals who wish to truly know themselves and recognize the accumulated issues that contribute to their shortcomings. Get ready for a compelling, memorable read, as the book offers a flawless combination of various themes and moods—such as partying, loss, career success, family, a suicide attempt, therapy, and friendship. However, some aspects of the story might be triggering to some, especially the details of the author’s suicide attempt. Unapologetically human and uninhibited, Blue educates readers on the concepts he learned while searching for a way to wellness and the roles they played in his recovery process, including naturopathy and microgrieving.” Foluso Falaye, Seattle Book Review
Blue Andrews is a stay-at-home dad living across the lake from Seattle with his beautiful wife and four incredible children. Andrews' first career was in sales. He spent over fifteen years in the technology industry working for startups, some successful and some not, a mid-sized company, and IBM. He has a BA in Economics from the University of Washington and Certificates from Bellevue College in both Software Development and Database Development. Andrews grew up in Oregon and has also lived in Southern California and Atlanta as an adult. These days his favorite things to do are spending time with his family, exercising, listening to live music, and going on road trips. For more of his thoughts on wellness, life, and living, visit his website at www.creedsliving.com.
