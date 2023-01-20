Global Biomarkers Market Size, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Sales 2023-2030

Biomarkers Market

Global Biomarkers Market Industry Analysis by Manufacturers, Revenue, Trend and Forecast Report 2023-2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Biomarkers Market was worth USD 59.6 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR 19.8% between 2023 and 2030.

Biomarkers can be described as non-invasive or minimally invasive tools. These tools are used in conjunction with data management and key imaging technologies. These tools are used in imaging technology to enable clear imaging of cancer tumors and other issues. The risk of radiation exposure when imaging via MRI scan or CT scan is reduced by biomarkers.

Biomarkers Market Dynamics:

This section focuses on understanding market drivers, benefits, constraints, and opportunities. This section explains all of it in great detail:

Prevalence of cancer:

One of the main factors driving growth in the biomarkers market is the rising incidence of cancer around the world. Koneksa, a digital health business that creates biomarkers using evidence-based validation, today announced the opening its clinical pipeline. It includes biomarkers for oncology, lung and other therapeutics. The company currently has 15 digital biomarker programs in development and will soon start clinical investigations. Koneksa and his colleagues have published more than 20 peer-reviewed papers. Koneksa's digital biomarker platform converts analog procedures into digital ones using algorithms that assess real-time patient data and integrate it into clinical trials. Koneksa's clinical pipeline will allow them to accelerate the development of biomarker data and to create digital biomarkers that can be used to meet industry and patient needs.

Biomarkers are gaining more use and advancements:

Biomarkers will be boosted by breakthroughs in cardiovascular biomarkers and neurological biomarkers.

Funds and grants:

Market growth is accelerated by the increase in investment in the form grants and funds for biomarker research.

Diagnostic Biomarker Technology:

The inclination from conventional approach of pathophysiology/epidemiology to biomarker studies due to the technological advances further influence the market.

Opportunities:

In the 2023-2030 forecast period, personalized medicine will continue to grow in demand and offer market players lucrative opportunities. The market will continue to grow due to continuous product innovation.

Restraints/Challenges:

Market growth will be impeded by the long timelines and high capital investment required for biomarker development. In the 2023-2030 forecast period, the biomarkers market will be challenged by technical issues related to storage and sample collection.

The Biomarkers market report covers the Top Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Roche

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Segmentation of the Biomarkers Market:

These are the main product categories included in the Biomarkers market report:

Sepsis Biomarkers

Antibiotic Resistance Biomarkers

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Testing Biomarkers

Stroke Testing Biomarkers

Antibiotic Stewardship Biomarkers

Other

The proportion of antibiotic stewardship biomarkers in 2018 is about 13%.

Application in the Biomarkers market report:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Other

The most proportion of biomarkers is used for drug discovery with 31% of market share.

