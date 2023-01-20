Global Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% By 2030 - Zion Market Research
Global Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market Size Anticipated to Register USD 33.1 Billion and Grow at 5.5% CAGR in 2022-2030
Global Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market Size, Share, Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2030

Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market By Product (Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Pizza And Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail And Food Service) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030
— Zion Market Research
The global refrigerated/frozen dough products market size was worth around USD 20.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 33.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Food items that can be preserved or stored at low temperatures include chilled/frozen dough products. They are frequently kept in the fridge or deep freezers. Pizza bases, dinner rolls, biscuits, cookies, and other dough products can be frozen or refrigerated. Because of the unpredictable demand for these food products over the world and their long shelf lives, the sector is expanding.
The major factors that are driving the global refrigerated/frozen dough products are the increasing number of coffee shops, the rise in the consumption of bakery products, and the increasing services of food. The demand for refrigerated dough products is increasing in developing countries due to the increasing disposable income and the rise in the consumption of coffee.
The food products that are made from dough are considered to be healthy as compared to meat products and other meals that are loaded with calories. The benefit of having dough food products is that they can be consumed at any time of the day. Refrigerated dough products are being constantly innovated and their overall availability is making them popular all across the globe. The factors that may restrain the market growth are the unstable demand for dough products, their perishability, and the supply chain. Other concerns related to storage and packaging are being faced by the manufacturers.
The global refrigerated/frozen dough products market is segmented based on the product, distribution channel, and region.
Based on the product, the market is segmented into bread, biscuits & cookies, pizza, and others. The biscuits & cookies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to customers' growing preference for homemade biscuits and cookies, the segment's rise is ascribed to the expanding use of frozen biscuits and cookies by consumers. Due to their fast availability and consistent quality and flavor, frozen biscuits and cookie dough are increasingly popular, which is driving the segment's expansion. It is also anticipated that the growing trend of baking activities among both adults and kids will fuel the segment's expansion.
Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into retail and food service. The retail segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, bakeries, and online channels are just a few of the additional sectors that make up the retail sector. Due to the expanding trend of online shopping, the online channel is anticipated to develop at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period.
The rise in popularity of online platforms, which give customers access to reviews of goods, pricing comparisons, seller comparisons, and other features, is also credited with the channel's expansion. Another important aspect fueling the segment's overall growth is the availability of numerous online platforms offering a wide selection of products.
North America is expected to dominate the global refrigerated/frozen dough products market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and increasing penetration of online delivery. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. As consumers' free time shrinks and their lifestyles alter as a result of having more money to spend, it is anticipated that consumer expenditure on frozen foods would rise. Fast food chains should profitably extend their product options in Southeast Asia, China, and India due to the growing popularity of Western meals in these regions. Thus, driving regional growth over the forecast period.
Recent Development:
In March 2021, Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery, which will bring small batches, of artisanal bread directly from Boulder, Colorado, to your kitchen, has been established by Rudi's Organic Bakery and Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery. Since more than 40 years ago, Rudi's has led the charge in the effort to increase consumer access to artisanal and gourmet packaged baked goods by delivering healthful goods that are expertly made in the heart of Colorado to pantries all over the country.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market By Product (Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Pizza and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail and Food Service) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/refrigerated-frozen-dough-products-market
The global refrigerated/frozen dough products market is dominated by players like:
Kontos Foods Inc.
Readi-Bake Inc.
Gonnella
Europastry S.A.
Dr. Schar USA Inc.
Goosebumps Frozen Convenience
Custom Foods Inc.
Earthgrains Refrigerated Dough Products L.P.
Wenner Bakery
Swiss Gastro Bakery Beijing Co. Ltd.
Boulder Brands
The global refrigerated/frozen dough products market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Bread
Biscuits & Cookies
Pizza
Others
By Distribution Channel
Retail
Supermarket & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Bakery Stores
Online
Food Service
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence the refrigerated/frozen dough products market growth over 2022-2030?
What will be the value of the refrigerated/frozen dough products market during 2022-2030?
Which region will contribute notably towards the refrigerated/frozen dough products market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the refrigerated/frozen dough products market growth?
