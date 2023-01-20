Global Rituximab Biosimilars Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the rituximab biosimilars market. As per TBRC’s rituximab biosimilars market forecast, the rituximab biosimilars market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.84 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the rituximab biosimilars market is due to the rising prevalence of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). North America region is expected to hold the largest rituximab biosimilars market share. Major players in the rituximab biosimilars market include Inc., Mylan Inc., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.,

Trending Rituximab Biosimilars Market Trend

The companies operating in the biosimilars industry are continuously focusing on new product development in collaboration with other companies operating in the industry. Innovations through partnerships are shaping the market for rituximab biosimilars. For instance, in May 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. jointly announced the launch of biosimilar Truxima (rituximab-abbs) injection in the USA for the treatment of polyangiitis and rheumatoid arthritis. Truxima is the only biosimilar to Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) available in the USA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Rituximab Biosimilars Market Segments

• By Application: Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymhocytic Leukemia, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Direct Distribution Channels

• By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Molecular Type

• By Geography: The global rituximab biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rituximab biosimilar refers to a chimeric monoclonal antibody that is directed against the immune system's B cell-specific protein CD20. Rituximab kills B cells, making it useful for treating conditions where there are too many, too active, or otherwise abnormal B cells.

Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rituximab biosimilars global market size, drivers and trends, rituximab biosimilars global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and rituximab biosimilars global market growth across geographies. The rituximab biosimilars market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

