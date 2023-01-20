From Garage Startup to Canvas Masterpiece: Couple Turns Passion for Art and Photography into Thriving Business

Modern Canvas Co. founded by Vanessa & Matt Plewa, announces launch of premium quality canvas printing biz. Goal is to change how people display memories.

ISLAND LAKE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Canvas Company, a new canvas printing business founded by Vanessa and Matt Plewa, is proud to announce its past launch and share their inspiring story of turning a dream into reality. The couple, who are new parents to baby Cora, started the company in their home garage in fall 2022, with the goal of creating premium quality canvases for their friends and family. Starting and growing a business comes with its challenges, but the couple wanted to share their journey to inspire others to turn their problems into solutions and pursue their dreams.

The couple has always had a passion for photography and have been avid buyers of custom canvas prints for years. They have always been drawn to the beauty of having a photo printed on canvas, but have been disappointed with the quality of the canvases that they have received in the past. They wanted to create a product that was not only beautiful but also of the highest quality.

“We’ve always loved getting professional photos taken and putting them on a canvas, but we were never completely satisfied with the quality of the canvases we were ordering,” said Vanessa Plewa. “That’s when we decided to turn our passion into something more, and create our own premium quality custom canvases that we could share with our friends and family.”

They started their business in their home garage, working on a small scale to perfect their craft. They tested different materials and techniques until they found the perfect combination of quality. Once they were satisfied with their product, they began to share it with their friends and family, who were thrilled with the results. They received so many positive feedbacks and requests to create canvases for their friends and family, they decided to take their business to the next level and turn it into a full-time business.

The company offers a wide range of canvas sizes, and customers can easily upload their own photos and place an order on the website www.moderncanvascompany.com. The company prides itself on using top-quality materials and providing excellent customer service.

“We wanted to make it easy for people to turn their favorite memories into beautiful works of art that they can enjoy in their home,” said Matt Plewa. “We are thrilled to share our passion for photography and art with our customers and help them create something special. We hope that our story will inspire others to pursue their dreams and overcome challenges to provide value to their customers."

Starting and growing a business comes with its challenges, but the couple was determined to make it work. They faced many obstacles along the way, but they were not discouraged. They knew that they had a great product and that they could make a difference in the canvas printing industry. They were determined to provide their customers with the best quality canvases that they couldn't get anywhere else, providing value to their customers and making sure that each one of them was happy with their purchase.

Modern Canvas Company is based in Island Lake, Illinois, and is open for business today. For more information or to place an order, please visit the website www.moderncanvascompany.com or contact Matt Plewa at Matt@moderncanvascompany.com

The couple's story is a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and the ability to turn a dream into reality. Starting a business is never easy, but the couple's passion for capturing memories and their desire to create something special for their customers kept them going. They faced many challenges along the way, but they were determined to provide their customers with the best quality canvases they couldn't find anywhere else.

Through their hard work and determination, Modern Canvas Company has grown into a thriving business, and the couple is excited to continue to share their passion for art and photography with their customers. They believe that their story will inspire others to pursue their dreams and overcome challenges to provide value to their customers.

The couple's message is simple: if you have a dream, don't let it go. With hard work, determination and a little bit of creativity, anything is possible. They are excited to see what the future holds for their business and are looking forward to helping more people turn their favorite memories into beautiful works of art that they can enjoy in their homes.