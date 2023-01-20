Global Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Report 2023 Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The styrene-petrochemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $77.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the styrene-petrochemicals market is due to the high demand for polystyrene. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc., Ineos Group AG, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer Material science.

The companies in the styrene petrochemicals market are working towards developing techniques to recycle styrene. To increase the efficiency and popularity of styrene, companies are investing in developing methods to recycle styrene. In January 2022, Agilyx, a Norway-based chemical recycling firm and Toyo Styrene, a Japanese chemicals firm partnered and commenced the construction of Toyo Styrene Co Ltd polystyrene (PS) chemical recycling plant in Chiba, Japan. The plant will boast the per day capacity to recycle 10 tons of post-use polystyrene, a product produced from styrene and used in the manufacturing of tires, back into new styrene monomer for the future of the industry.

• By Type: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Expanded polystyrene (EPS), Other Types

• By Application: Automotive, Construction, Packaging consumer goods, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

The global styrene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Styrene petrochemical refers to a colorless, gritty organic compound derived from benzene. Styrene is readily evaporated and is also used as a precursor to polystyrene and several other copolymers.

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business