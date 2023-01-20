Ecotoll is now available in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma

Drivers can now pay for tolls in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma using Ecotoll Ecotoll in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma allows you to pay tolls for your different vehicles. Ecotoll allows you to pay tolls from your phone.

Ecotoll adds three more states to its coverage, allowing users to benefit from its toll payment services when driving in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecotoll has expanded its coverage to the states of Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The tolling app now offers its pay-as-you-go toll payment solution when driving through toll roads and bridges in these three states. This means that drivers can now pay tolls from the convenience of their phone without a toll device or having to maintain a minimum balance in their toll account.

The Ecotoll tolling app was first launched in the State of California on February 2022 and announced additional coverage to several states with major toll roads and toll bridges just last October including Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and more.

With the addition of these three states, drivers who sign-up for an Ecotoll account are now covered in the majority of states across the United States that have toll roads and toll bridges. This brings Ecotoll closer to its goal of being an all-in-one toll payment solution that drivers can use no matter where in the US they are traveling. The app consolidates tolls to a single payment platform, eliminating the need for multiple toll transponders, multiple toll agency accounts, or having to pay by mail due to the different toll operators per state.

Aside from the convenience of paying tolls from your phone and avoiding toll violations, Ecotoll users can add different types of vehicles - personal cars, motorcycles, rentals, 3 or more axles - and multiple vehicles to a single account, helping users monitor and manage all their toll payments from a single account.

Ecotoll’s launch in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma features a backdating option in these three states for drivers who may have already crossed a toll road or bridge without a tolling account or toll transponder. This allows users to pay for older tolls or existing tolls that were incurred up to 5-days prior to creating an Ecotoll account or adding the vehicle to your account. These tolls can be paid for via the app without any additional penalty or having to wait for the toll bill to arrive in the mail.

The expansion to Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas is the first of many new and exciting announcements from the tolling app in 2023. Ecotoll is set to roll out even more features, promos, and coverage updates in 2023 to create a better tolling experience in the US.

Visit www.ecotoll.io for more information or contact us at hello@ecotoll.io