3D Motion Capture Market to See 12.1% CAGR Increase by 2026
Increase in demand for high quality 3D animations is the key factor for growth of 3D motion capture market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 3D Motion Capture Market is estimated to reach $270.9 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 12.1% from 2021 to 2026. The 3D motion capture is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand for real time data with exceptional temporal accuracy for motion capture. The 3D motion capture records the movement of people, objects and things which are further converted to actionable data to create 3D view. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the 3D Motion Capture Market highlights the following areas –
• 3D motion capture market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand for real time data with exceptional temporal accuracy for motion.
• The main purpose of 3D motion capture is to record the movements of people, objects and things but not on the visuals of those objects and things.
• In 2020, Film production, Advertising and Gaming which belongs to media and entertainment industry accounted for almost 70% of 3D motion capture application assessment market.
• Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets in 3D motion capture due to largest contribution from media and entertainment in 2020.
3D Motion Capture Market Segment Analysis:
By Technology:
The optical and Non-optical systems are one of the dynamic digital and display technology segments combined with factors such as technological advancements, wide range adoption and large-scale applications. There are different technologies in optical systems including active marker, passive marker, markerless and underwater.
By Application:
3D motion capture is applied into various industries and has seen a lot of improvements in the industries like in Virtual reality 3D motion which allows one to experience the 3D environment as one is physically there and experiencing it. Virtual reality is very common in video games these days and this segment is projected to grow at 15.5% CAGR through 2026.
By Geography:
Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Countries like China and India are witnessing high demand for 3D motion capture due to media and entertainment industries usage of 3D motion in their areas.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the 3D Motion Capture Industry are -
1. OptiTrack
2. Vicon Motion System
3. Xsens Technologies
4. Northern Digital
5. Noitom
