Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,451 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Capito Announce $75K for Four West Virginia Arts and Music Programs

January 19, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $75,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for four arts and music programs across West Virginia.


“West Virginia has a vibrant culture of arts and music, and our entire state is very proud of the important role that artists and musicians play in our communities. I am pleased that the NEA is investing in these four programs to support our talented artists as they pursue their passions and enrich West Virginia and the entire country. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster similar programs across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.


“West Virginia has a rich cultural history, and it’s important we maintain our state’s creative spirit and proud traditions for generations to come,” Senator Capito said. “It’s great to see support heading our way that will help to grow our symphonies, orchestras, playhouses, and performance halls across the Mountain State. I applaud the recipients for their commitment to strengthening our communities through the arts, and I look forward to continuing to support these programs through my work on the Senate Appropriations Committee.” 


Individual awards listed below:

  • $35,000 – Davis and Elkins College, Elkins: This funding will support state and regional arts programs, specifically in folk and regional arts.
  • $20,000 – Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Inc., Shepherdstown: This funding will support local theater productions.
  • $10,000 – Allegheny Echoes, Inc., Marlinton: This funding will support state and regional arts programs, specifically in folk and regional arts.
  • $10,000 – Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc., Shepherdstown: This funding will support the Challenge America initiative.
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin, Capito Announce $75K for Four West Virginia Arts and Music Programs

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.