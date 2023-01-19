Shares gain for seven consecutive sessions

HÀ NỘI - Vietnamese shares ended on a positive note on Thursday, the last trading session before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Việt Nam’s benchmark VN-Index rose 0.89 per cent to 1,108.08 points Thursday in its seventh gaining session.

The index is now at its highest since September 30.

Trading value on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) increased by 14.58 per cent to VNĐ11.73 trillion (US$500 million).

The VN-30 basket, comprising the 30 largest capped stocks, saw 18 tickers gain.

State-owned lender Vietcombank (VCBB) led with a 3.3 per cent rise, followed by leading brokerage SSI Securities Corporation (SSI), up 3.2 per cent.

Insurance company Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH) gained 3.1 per cent, and conglomerate Masan (MSN) Group rose 2.1 per cent.

On the other side, seven blue chips fell, for example, steel maker Hoà Phát Group (HPG) losing 2.5 per cent.

Foreign investors were net buyers to the tune of VNĐ795.84 billion, mainly buying SSI and private conglomerate Vingroup (VIC).

The HNX-Index at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, where mid and small-caps list, was up 0.98 per cent to end at 219.87 points. VNS