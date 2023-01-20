Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CRIME INFORMATION COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST

Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit

TBI Headquarters

Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of computer operations or law enforcement teletype communications work; graduation from an accredited two-year college or technical institute with a major in computer science, data processing, or other acceptable fields may be substituted for the required two years of experience.

Monthly Salary: $2,825 -$4,225

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 42251. This position will be posted on January 19, 2023 – January 25, 2023 for five business days.

BUSINESS TECH SUPPORT-INTERMEDIATE

Technology and Innovation Division

TBI Headquarters

Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Learns the technical and business functions of program areas in order to provide hardware and software technical support. Completes all assigned incident and service requests within the Service Level Agreement (SLA) determined for the request type. Uses the Incident Management System to provide status of incident and service requests. Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and Lead staff to obtain quotes from vendors and prepare Requests for Purchases (RFPs). Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and Lead staff to maintain hardware inventory, including peripheral devices, as hardware is added, reassigned, or surplused. Responsible for deployment of new hardware, including scheduling, delivery, setup, installation, and user training. Responsible for surplusing all outdated hardware, including destruction of hard drives and removal of equipment. Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and Lead staff to obtain approval, schedule visits, and travel to TBI field offices to provide information updates and/or address technical issues.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and experience requirements and substitutions are listed in the link below.

https://agency.governmentjobs.com/tennessee/default.cfm?action=viewclassspec&classSpecID=924793&viewOnly=yes

Monthly Salary: $4,450 – $6,658

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 42245. This position will remain posted from January 19 – January 25, 2023 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.