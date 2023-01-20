Kreidler issues $55,500 in fines for violations in December
January 18, 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in December totaling $55,500 against insurance companies, producers, brokers, and individuals who violated state insurance laws and regulations.
Insurance companies
LifeWise Assurance Company, Mountlake Terrace, Wash.; fined $25,000 (order 22-0672).
- LifeWise didn’t provide the required transparency tools for student insurance plans, failed to explain the internal review officer will accept additional information for up to five business days, and failed to process two appeals within the required 30-day timeframe.
Aetna Life Insurance Company, Hartford, Conn.; fined $25,000 (order 22-0685).
- Aetna violated RCW 48.43.785(1) by denying 7,867 insurance claims for personal protective equipment.
Insurance educators
FPA of Oregon and SW Washington, Provider #30333; fined $750 (order 22-0675).
- FPA, an insurance education provider, issued attendance certificates that did not comply with Washington regulations, issued credits to producers that didn’t sign attendance registers, and submitted false class date information on an attendance roster.
Parker Smith & Feek, Provider #2332; fined $1,000 (order 22-0661).
- Parker Smith & Feek, an insurance education provider, failed to keep attendance reports as required under Washington regulations, gave credits to producers that didn’t attend courses or respond to the number of polls for Washington producer education courses, and failed to conduct polls for courses as required under Washington regulations.
Producers & brokers
- Fitts Agency, Inc., Tuscaloosa, Ala.; fined $250 (order 22-0717).
- Rogue Risk LLC, Watervliet, NY; fined $250 (order 22-0719).
- Raashawyn Bush, Mountain Home, Idaho; $250 fine (order 22-0487).
- Whittier Olds, Missoula, Mont.; $250 fine (order 22-0689).
- D&G Sayles Corporation, Glen Rock, NJ; fined $500 (order 22-0680).
- Marco Antonio Reyes-Santos, Lincolnwood, Ill.; fined $250 (order 22-0667).
- Anna Alicia Geisen, Peoria, Ariz.; fined $250 (order 22-0701).
- Janna Swopshire, Las Vegas, Nev.; fined $250 (order 22-0493).
- Get Logan Inc., New York, NY; fined $250 (order 22-0700).
- Melissa Jo Brady, Coolidge, Ariz.; fined $500 (order 21-0800).
- Garrity Sullivan and Donnelly Agency, Inc., Worcester, Mass.; fined $250 (order 22-0679).
- Brandon Lewandowski, Garfield Heights, Ohio; fined $500 (order 22-0643).
