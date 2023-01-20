Kreidler issues $55,500 in fines for violations in December

January 18, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in December totaling $55,500 against insurance companies, producers, brokers, and individuals who violated state insurance laws and regulations.

Insurance companies

LifeWise Assurance Company, Mountlake Terrace, Wash.; fined $25,000 (order 22-0672).

LifeWise didn’t provide the required transparency tools for student insurance plans, failed to explain the internal review officer will accept additional information for up to five business days, and failed to process two appeals within the required 30-day timeframe.

Aetna Life Insurance Company, Hartford, Conn.; fined $25,000 (order 22-0685).

Aetna violated RCW 48.43.785(1) by denying 7,867 insurance claims for personal protective equipment.

Insurance educators

FPA of Oregon and SW Washington, Provider #30333; fined $750 (order 22-0675).

FPA, an insurance education provider, issued attendance certificates that did not comply with Washington regulations, issued credits to producers that didn’t sign attendance registers, and submitted false class date information on an attendance roster.

Parker Smith & Feek, Provider #2332; fined $1,000 (order 22-0661).

Parker Smith & Feek, an insurance education provider, failed to keep attendance reports as required under Washington regulations, gave credits to producers that didn’t attend courses or respond to the number of polls for Washington producer education courses, and failed to conduct polls for courses as required under Washington regulations.

Producers & brokers

