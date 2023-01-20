Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:35 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for an investigate the trouble call for service. Upon arrival, members located vehicles involved in an accident. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the accident was a result of a non-contact shooting. The individuals in the vehicles were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the vehicle crash.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.