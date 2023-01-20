Next Level Apparel Requires 100% U.S. Cotton in All Fabric; Implements Origin Testing Protocols

Next Level Apparel (NLA) today announced two significant steps in continuing its long standing commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. NLA is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers utilize 100% U.S. grown cotton for purchase orders placed after February 1, 2023, well ahead of the company's original goal. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure the integrity of its supply chain.

"This is a significant advancement in our commitment to global social responsibility and builds on our aggressive 2020 supply chain traceability priorities," said NLA CEO Randy Hales. "This move complements NLA's robust environmental, social and governance initiatives with regard to suppliers who violate our zero-tolerance policy by utilizing forced labor."

NLA is engaging a third party that combines forensic science and data to verify the origin location of raw material. Origin testing protocols will further establish NLA as an industry leader with transparency throughout the supply chain.

"We work closely with organizations throughout our industry to stand up for human rights and against human injustice," said NLA Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Carly Gerstman. "Working collaboratively with our competitors and partners is vital to the success of protecting human rights throughout our supply chain and around the world."

Founded in 2003, NLA is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of premium blank apparel for the printwear, retail, brand specialty and other decorated apparel markets.

Next Level Apparel is a design innovator, industry leader and top supplier of premium blank apparel. NLA put its stamp on the map as a blank apparel pioneer in the printwear industry by answering the call to its customers' need for a Sublimation T-shirt. The company's passion for exceptional craftsmanship catalyzed the development of more styles and ultimately formed the Next Level Apparel® brand – putting the customer first, always, and in all ways. The company's tagline, "Ready to Inspire," ™ is a commitment to finding new ways to make it easier for customers to keep their shelves fully stocked with thoughtfully designed premium blank apparel that offers exceptional printability. NLA is committed to sustainable, legally compliant, and ethical operations worldwide.

