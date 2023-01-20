Sterling Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, January 30

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") SBT, the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Southfield, Michigan (the "Bank"), today announced that it expects to issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 prior to market open on Monday, January 30, 2023.

The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access: U.S. callers: (833) 535-2201; International callers: (412) 902-6744

Telephone Replay (available through February 6, 2023): (877) 344-7529; conference ID: 1092435

Webcast Access: https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=eAndVYlb A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.

