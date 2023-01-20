Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,565 in the last 365 days.

The First Bank and FHLB Dallas Provide $750K for Apartment Renovation

Affordable Housing Development to Receive Extensive Upgrades

The First Bank (The First) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy to Central Mississippi Housing and Development Corp. (CMHDC) for an extensive $3.9 million renovation of the 64-unit Canton Manor, a 1980s-era affordable housing apartment complex in Canton, Mississippi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005936/en/

The renovation, which is underway, includes exterior and interior improvements along with amenities such as a new playground. The apartments will be available to very low-, low- and moderate-income families.

"AHP funding from The First and FHLB Dallas helped move this project forward," said Stanford Beasley, executive director of CMHDC. "We are looking forward to presenting the new Canton Manor to the community."

The First Community Development Officer Lauren Wilson said the extensive renovation is impressive.

"The transformation of these apartments is truly remarkable," she said. "We are thankful for our ability to join with FHLB Dallas in helping to provide affordable housing in Canton."

In 2022, FHLB Dallas awarded $17.2 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidies to 26 affordable housing projects.

"We appreciate The First's commitment to supporting affordable housing," said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

About The First Bancshares Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996 near Hattiesburg, Mississippi, The First has grown rapidly through South Mississippi, South Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia providing services competitive to those found at larger regional banks. The company's stock is traded on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the company's website www.TheFirstBank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $89.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005936/en/

You just read:

The First Bank and FHLB Dallas Provide $750K for Apartment Renovation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.