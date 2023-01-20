Dane County Man Convicted of Sexual Assault

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Kevin J. McDowell, age 39, of Madison, Wisconsin, was convicted on Friday, January 13 by a Dane County jury of Second Degree Sexual Assault by Use of Force for an assault which occurred in 2017. A sentencing hearing will be held on a future date.

This sexual assault took place in 2017. The victim went to the hospital where a sexual assault nurse examination was conducted. The defendant’s DNA from the sexual assault kit in this case hit to another sexual assault kit, which was tested as part of Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). The jury was presented with evidence pertaining to the SAKI case as an Other Act applicable to the defendant’s motive, intent, and plan.

“This conviction was possible because of the brave survivor and dedicated investigators and prosecutors who fought for justice,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped bring the defendant to justice in this case.”

Madison Police Detective Kathryn Peterson said, “Sexual assault survivors are put in situations out of their control. Our team worked hard to make sure the victim in this case felt supported and comfortable throughout the investigation. We weren’t able to change what happened but want to make sure the victim feels empowered throughout the court process. We connected her with community resources to begin healing from this traumatic event. This conviction was another step needed to help with healing.”

This prosecution was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the City of Madison Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, in partnership with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorneys General Stephanie Hilton and Noel Lawrence, with assistance from Paralegal Amelia Boruch. Victim services were provided by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, with victim advocacy and support provided by Legal Action of Wisconsin, advocates from the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, and volunteers from Every Daughter. The criminal complaint is available on request.