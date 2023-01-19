Opening hours arrangements of IAM facilities open to the public during Chinese New Year period
MACAU, January 19 - As 22 to 24 January (the first to third day of the Chinese New Year) are public holidays of Macao and 25 January is a compensatory rest day for government employees, the Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands in Taipa, as well as some of the facilities of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) open to the public, will be closed or have their opening hours altered in the mentioned period. The public are advised to pay attention to the respective arrangement.
|
Location
|
Service or opening hours
|
Macao Government Services Centre
Macao Government Services Centre in Islands
Integrated Services Centre
Northern District Public Services Centre and station
Central District Public Services Centre and station
Islands District Public Services Centre and station
|
Closed from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year);
Open to the public as usual from 26 January (5th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
|
Macao Municipal Kennel
Coloane Municipal Kennel
|
Closed from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year);
Open to the public as usual from 26 January (5th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards. Opening hours of Macao Municipal Kennel: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; opening hours of Coloane Municipal Kennel: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Monday.
|
S. Domingos Activity Centre
S. Lourenço Activity Centre
Iao Hon Activity Centre
Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Activity Centre
Fai Chi Kei Activity Centre
Patane Activity Centre
Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde Activity Centre
Seac Pai Van Activity Centre
Ká Hó Activity Centre
Taipa Ponte Negra Activity Centre
|
Closed early at 6:00 p.m. on 21 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve);
Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year);
Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards. Opening hours of Ká Hó Activity Centre: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; opening hours of the rest of the activity centres: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
|
Civic Education Resource Centre
|
Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year);
Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed every Monday.
|
Food Information Corner
|
Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year);
Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed every Monday.
|
Mong Ha Eco-Centre
|
Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year);
Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., closed every Monday.
Furthermore, to provide places for leisure and entertainment for the public and tourists during the Chinese New Year period, the closing day of that week (23 January) of facilities like the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion managed by IAM will be cancelled. The bicycle rental service of Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront will be open as usual, and the opening hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The bicycle rental service at Lotus Cycle Track will also be open as usual. The opening hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from 21 to 24 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 3rd day of the Chinese New Year) and from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year). The Macao Tea Culture House, Commemorative Gallery of the Macao Basic Law and the exhibition centre of the Sculpture Park of the Chinese Ethnics will be open as usual.
|
Location
|
Service or opening hours
|
Macao Giant Panda Pavilion
Pavilion of Rare Animals
Macao Giant Panda Gift Shop
Macao Giant Panda Information Centre
Natural and Agrarian Museum
|
Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year), and the closing day of that week (23 January) is cancelled.
Opening hours of Macao Giant Panda Pavilion and Pavilion of Rare Animals: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Opening hours of the Macao Giant Panda Gift Shop: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Opening hours of the Macao Giant Panda Information Centre and the Natural and Agrarian Museum: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|
Pavilion of Animal Specimens in Macao
Guia Hill Nature Information Station
|
Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year).
Opening hours of Pavilion of Animal Specimens in Macao: 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Opening hours of Guia Hill Nature Information Centre: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|
Oscar Farm
Happy Farm in Hac Sá
|
Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year); opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
|
Hac Sá Off-Roading Track
|
Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year); opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|
Artificial grass skiing ground in Taipa Grande Natural Park
Grass skiing ground of Hac Sá Reservoir Natural Park
|
Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year).
Opening hours of artificial grass skiing ground: 9:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; opening hours of grass skiing ground: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.