Opening hours arrangements of IAM facilities open to the public during Chinese New Year period

MACAU, January 19 - As 22 to 24 January (the first to third day of the Chinese New Year) are public holidays of Macao and 25 January is a compensatory rest day for government employees, the Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands in Taipa, as well as some of the facilities of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) open to the public, will be closed or have their opening hours altered in the mentioned period. The public are advised to pay attention to the respective arrangement.

Location Service or opening hours Macao Government Services Centre Macao Government Services Centre in Islands Integrated Services Centre Northern District Public Services Centre and station Central District Public Services Centre and station Islands District Public Services Centre and station Closed from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year); Open to the public as usual from 26 January (5th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Macao Municipal Kennel Coloane Municipal Kennel Closed from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year); Open to the public as usual from 26 January (5th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards. Opening hours of Macao Municipal Kennel: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; opening hours of Coloane Municipal Kennel: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Monday. S. Domingos Activity Centre S. Lourenço Activity Centre Iao Hon Activity Centre Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Activity Centre Fai Chi Kei Activity Centre Patane Activity Centre Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde Activity Centre Seac Pai Van Activity Centre Ká Hó Activity Centre Taipa Ponte Negra Activity Centre Closed early at 6:00 p.m. on 21 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve); Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year); Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards. Opening hours of Ká Hó Activity Centre: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; opening hours of the rest of the activity centres: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Civic Education Resource Centre Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year); Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed every Monday. Food Information Corner Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year); Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed every Monday. Mong Ha Eco-Centre Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year); Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., closed every Monday.

Furthermore, to provide places for leisure and entertainment for the public and tourists during the Chinese New Year period, the closing day of that week (23 January) of facilities like the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion managed by IAM will be cancelled. The bicycle rental service of Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront will be open as usual, and the opening hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The bicycle rental service at Lotus Cycle Track will also be open as usual. The opening hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from 21 to 24 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 3rd day of the Chinese New Year) and from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year). The Macao Tea Culture House, Commemorative Gallery of the Macao Basic Law and the exhibition centre of the Sculpture Park of the Chinese Ethnics will be open as usual.