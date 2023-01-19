Submit Release
Opening hours arrangements of IAM facilities open to the public during Chinese New Year period

MACAU, January 19 - As 22 to 24 January (the first to third day of the Chinese New Year) are public holidays of Macao and 25 January is a compensatory rest day for government employees, the Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands in Taipa, as well as some of the facilities of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) open to the public, will be closed or have their opening hours altered in the mentioned period. The public are advised to pay attention to the respective arrangement.

Location

Service or opening hours

Macao Government Services Centre

Macao Government Services Centre in Islands

Integrated Services Centre

Northern District Public Services Centre and station

Central District Public Services Centre and station

Islands District Public Services Centre and station

Closed from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year);

Open to the public as usual from 26 January (5th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Macao Municipal Kennel

Coloane Municipal Kennel

Closed from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year);

Open to the public as usual from 26 January (5th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards. Opening hours of Macao Municipal Kennel: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; opening hours of Coloane Municipal Kennel: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Monday.

S. Domingos Activity Centre

S. Lourenço Activity Centre

Iao Hon Activity Centre

Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Activity Centre

Fai Chi Kei Activity Centre

Patane Activity Centre

Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde Activity Centre

Seac Pai Van Activity Centre

Ká Hó Activity Centre

Taipa Ponte Negra Activity Centre

Closed early at 6:00 p.m. on 21 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve);

Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year);

Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards. Opening hours of Ká Hó Activity Centre: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; opening hours of the rest of the activity centres: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Civic Education Resource Centre

Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year);

Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed every Monday.

Food Information Corner

Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year);

Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed every Monday.

Mong Ha Eco-Centre

Closed from 22 to 24 January (1st to 3rd day of the Chinese New Year);

Open to the public as usual from 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year) onwards; opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., closed every Monday.

Furthermore, to provide places for leisure and entertainment for the public and tourists during the Chinese New Year period, the closing day of that week (23 January) of facilities like the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion managed by IAM will be cancelled. The bicycle rental service of Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront will be open as usual, and the opening hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The bicycle rental service at Lotus Cycle Track will also be open as usual. The opening hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from 21 to 24 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 3rd day of the Chinese New Year) and from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on 25 January (4th day of the Chinese New Year). The Macao Tea Culture House, Commemorative Gallery of the Macao Basic Law and the exhibition centre of the Sculpture Park of the Chinese Ethnics will be open as usual.

Macao Giant Panda Pavilion

Pavilion of Rare Animals

Macao Giant Panda Gift Shop

Macao Giant Panda Information Centre

Natural and Agrarian Museum

Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year), and the closing day of that week (23 January) is cancelled.

Opening hours of Macao Giant Panda Pavilion and Pavilion of Rare Animals: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Opening hours of the Macao Giant Panda Gift Shop: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Opening hours of the Macao Giant Panda Information Centre and the Natural and Agrarian Museum: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pavilion of Animal Specimens in Macao

Guia Hill Nature Information Station

Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year).

Opening hours of Pavilion of Animal Specimens in Macao: 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Opening hours of Guia Hill Nature Information Centre: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oscar Farm

Happy Farm in Hac Sá

Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year); opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hac Sá Off-Roading Track

Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year); opening hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Artificial grass skiing ground in Taipa Grande Natural Park

Grass skiing ground of Hac Sá Reservoir Natural Park

Open to the public as usual from 21 to 25 January (Chinese New Year’s Eve to the 4th day of the Chinese New Year).

Opening hours of artificial grass skiing ground: 9:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; opening hours of grass skiing ground: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

