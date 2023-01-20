Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC Is Providing Program Business Solutions to Several Industries

/EIN News/ -- Carson City, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC, a protected cell captive insurance company domiciled in Nevada, is inviting small-, medium-, and large-scale enterprise owners and professionals to find out more about its program business solutions.

A “program business” is an insurance industry term for self-insurance that meets certain criteria. The businesses within these groups are associated with each other based on the kind of risk they are exposed to in their chosen industry. For example, emergency services companies, general contractors, consumer car services companies, and even certain types of medical services providers are good candidates to be pooled together and offered program business solutions tailored to their needs.

The spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company talks about the need for the program business insurance structure in the modern US economy by saying, “Americans have always shown an indomitable spirit for chasing their entrepreneurial dreams. This passion for making it on your own is the underlying reason for American ingenuity. Today, nearly 15 million Americans are self-employed and collectively employ almost twice that number. The commercial insurance industry has historically been very slow in catching up to the radical ways in which people theorize, test, and implement brand-new business models. For these trailblazers, self-insurance using a program business solution is one of the best ways to try new things and expand their reach without risking the core aspects of their business.”

The modern insurance market has insurance professionals, such as Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, that recognize the drawbacks of conventional insurance providers and use their creativity to change the way their customers seek risk coverage. This fragmented nature of the risk management industry breeds innovation and is also what allows entrepreneurs to monetize their ideas with greater speed and efficiency than ever before.

When asked about how utilizing the cell captive insurance model benefits entrepreneurs seeking program business solutions, the company’s spokesperson says, “Program business is ideally suited for the segregated cell insurance structure. Models can be tested within the cell and the ease and flexibility of modifying underwriting methodology, risk management, and risk ceding allows for the tailoring of programs which can provide opportunities for managing general agencies, managing general underwriters, associations, industry groups, and any sector of the market where capacity has been restricted access to insurance which they can participate in every step of the design and administration. Lowering costs, enhancing service, and sharing underwriting profits with insureds are just some of the benefits of program business utilizing cell captive insurance.”

Finally, the company’s spokesperson explains why its program business solutions are the best on the market by saying, “There are four pillars on which Talisman Casualty’s program business solutions are built. First, our flexibility is unmatched and is backed up by extremely creative risk management that will increase the efficiency of your business. Second, our analytic capabilities allow us to modify programs on the fly and custom-tailor them to a certain group of program participants with a homogenous purpose. Next, we provide our clients with many structured coverage options to transfer risk, especially the kind which needs a flexible underwriting platform. Finally, our consolidation of homogenous risk types in cell programs allows direct negotiating risk transfer in international insurance markets leading to huge savings for the cell’s participants.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada Department of Insurance. Bonds and insurance policies are made available to principals who join the captive as participants by executing a participation agreement and becoming a shareholder. All Talisman capital, surplus, reserves, and financial records are maintained per the provisions and regulations of NRS Chapter 694 C (Captive Insurers).

Business owners looking to implement a program business insurance solution are requested to visit Talisman Casualty’s website to find out more. The website also provides information about Talisman lawsuit avoidance strategies, the company’s advanced claims process, its underwriting capabilities, and more.

