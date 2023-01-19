On This Page

Date: May 11, 2022 Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET

Agenda

Topics & Presentations Speakers US-Canada Regional ICH Consultation – Part 1 Opening Remarks Theresa Mullin, PhD,

Associate Director for Strategic Initiatives

CDER | FDA Overview of ICH Jill Adleberg

ICH Coordinator

Office of the Center Director (OCD) | CDER | FDA Topics Recently Reaching Milestones: E11A, Paediatric Clinical Trials Extrapolation Lynne P. Yao, MD

Director

Division of Pediatric and Maternal Health (DPMH) | CDER | FDA Q9(R1), Quality Risk Management Rick Friedman

Deputy Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality | CDER | FDA Q2/Q14, Analytical Validation Muhammad Shahabuddin, PhD

Chief, Laboratory of Biochemistry, Virology and Immunochemistry

Division of Biological Standards and Quality Control (DBSQC),

Office of Compliance and Biologics Quality (OCBQ) | CBER | FDA US-Canada Regional ICH Consultation – Part 2 Topics Recently Reaching Milestones, Continued: E14/S7B, Clinical Evaluation of Qt/QTc Interval Prolongation and

Proarrhythmic Potential QnA David Strauss, MD, PhD

Director

Division of Applied Regulatory Science (DARS)

Office of Translational Science (OTS) | CDER | FDA Q3D(R3), Revision for Cutaneous and Transdermal Products Alisa Vespa, PhD

Senior Scientific Evaluator

Therapeutic Products Directorate| Health Canada Questions & Answers Panel Joining the panel in Rick Friedman’s stead is: Alexey Khrenov, PhD

CMC Reviewer

Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies | CBER | FDA

ABOUT THIS MEETING

FDA and Health Canada will be co-hosting a regional public meeting to provide information and solicit input prior to the next ICH biannual Assembly and Management Committee meetings scheduled for May 21 - 25, 2022.

The public meeting will include discussion of harmonization guidelines recently reaching significant ICH milestones.

TOPICS COVERED

ICH Background

ICH Guidelines Reaching Key Milestones

INTENDED AUDIENCE

North American regulators, industry, and other stakeholders interested in learning more about current efforts conducted under the auspices of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) to develop and harmonize scientifically-driven, global standards for safe, effective, and high-quality pharmaceuticals.

