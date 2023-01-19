- Date:
- May 11, 2022
- Time:
- 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET
Topics & Presentations
Speakers
Opening Remarks
Theresa Mullin, PhD,
Overview of ICH
Jill Adleberg
Topics Recently Reaching Milestones:
|
E11A, Paediatric Clinical Trials Extrapolation
Lynne P. Yao, MD
Q9(R1), Quality Risk Management
Rick Friedman
Q2/Q14, Analytical Validation
Muhammad Shahabuddin, PhD
US-Canada Regional ICH Consultation – Part 2
Topics Recently Reaching Milestones, Continued:
|
E14/S7B, Clinical Evaluation of Qt/QTc Interval Prolongation and
David Strauss, MD, PhD
Q3D(R3), Revision for Cutaneous and Transdermal Products
Alisa Vespa, PhD
Questions & Answers Panel
Joining the panel in Rick Friedman’s stead is:
Alexey Khrenov, PhD
ABOUT THIS MEETING
FDA and Health Canada will be co-hosting a regional public meeting to provide information and solicit input prior to the next ICH biannual Assembly and Management Committee meetings scheduled for May 21 - 25, 2022.
The public meeting will include discussion of harmonization guidelines recently reaching significant ICH milestones.
TOPICS COVERED
- ICH Background
- ICH Guidelines Reaching Key Milestones
INTENDED AUDIENCE
North American regulators, industry, and other stakeholders interested in learning more about current efforts conducted under the auspices of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) to develop and harmonize scientifically-driven, global standards for safe, effective, and high-quality pharmaceuticals.