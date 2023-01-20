New Affordable Housing in Greenspoint Area

State Senator Carol Alvarado, State Representative Senfronia Thompson Join State, Federal and County Officials to Celebrate

Houston, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Richcrest Apartments is a 288-unit affordable rental housing community containing a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units for individuals and families.

The development was made possible by the investment of private developers with the help of disaster recovery funds from Hurricane Harvey, combining with other new housing in the Greenspoint area.

The development will maintain designations for a variety of income levels, targeted to be affordable for families earning between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income.

The Richcrest Apartments will serve families and their needs by providing high-quality, affordable housing with modern amenities and on-site services. All units will offer contemporary living for residents. Amenities will include balconies/patios overlooking the shared outdoor space and modernized kitchens and bathrooms to provide the most comfortable living environment for families.

Who: The Honorable Carol Alvarado, State Senator, District 6

The Honorable Senfronia Thompson, State Representative District 141

Houston Housing Authority Chairman Larence Snowden

Houston Housing Authority President David Northern

AMTEX/AMCAL President Arjun Nagarkatti

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Place: Richcrest Apartments

540 Richcrest Drive

Houston, Texas

