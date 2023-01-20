Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,588 in the last 365 days.

Cassius Announces Granting of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassius Ventures Ltd. (NEX: CZ.H) (the “Company”) announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 800,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan to directors and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share. The options expire on January 19, 2028 with 25% of the options granted vesting each quarter over the next four (4) quarters.

CASSIUS VENTURES LTD. On behalf of the Board of Directors

John A. Thomas P.Eng
Chairman, CEO and President
+1 604 558 1107

Neither the NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the NEX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


You just read:

Cassius Announces Granting of Stock Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.