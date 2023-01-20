Submit Release
New Start-Up, PinHearts, Launches in Atlanta, GA

Just in time for Valentine's Day, PinHearts gift collections include blankets, wall art, and metal prints.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Atlanta, Georgia-based startup that prints dynamically-generated custom maps commemorating life's special moments announced the official launch of their brand and real-time mapping platform, PinHearts. Their gift collections include blankets, wall art, and metal prints. It comes just in time for Valentine's Day and can be found at www.pinhearts.com. Their website allows customers to design products celebrating a special memory like a first date, birthday, anniversary, and many more while instantly viewing the AI-generated preview. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, PinHearts is committed to providing a unique and memorable gift-giving experience for all occasions. 

"We are incredibly proud of this new brand and excited to see what customers will design for their loved ones," said Bethany Harrington, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our goal is to empower customers with the tools and vision to express how they feel through these premium products."

To learn more about PinHearts, their expanded line of products, and their mission, please visit pinhearts.com.

About PinHearts

PinHearts aspires to bring the future of print-on-demand technology to the present, making premium personalized products both accessible and affordable. 

Contact Information:
Victoria Simmons
VP, PR & Customer Success
victoria@pinhearts.com

