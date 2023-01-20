$640,000 “DAILY TENNESSEE JACKPOT” WINNER SAYS NEW LOTTERY GAME IS “EASY AND FUN”

Back

KNOXVILLE – “It’s easy, and it’s fun!” That’s how a Knox County resident who won a $640,000 jackpot describes playing Daily Tennessee Jackpot, the Lottery’s newest drawing-style game.

“I like that the game has just five numbers, and it’s been lucky so far!” said Robert C. of Knoxville.

And lucky it has been. Not only did Robert match all five numbers drawn to win the game’s jackpot, but that drawing was held on Friday, January 13—a day regarded by many as unlucky.

The retiree, originally from New York where he was a recreational therapist, says the timing is perfect because now his wife can retire, too.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Robert bought the winning ticket at Gulf Mart, 238 Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Knoxville.

Additional Daily Tennessee Jackpot details:

Select 5 numbers from a field of 1 to 38. (Manually or by using the digital Quick Pick feature.)

Drawings held every night at approximately 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET.

Overall odds to win a jackpot: 1 in 501,942.

Overall odds to win a prize: 1 in 8.36.

Overall odds to win a Quick Cash prize: 1 in 5.24.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.