Repairs Scheduled on Several State Highways Next Week in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will take place on several state highways next week on Monday, January 23, through Friday, January 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, for embankment repair and guiderail installation under a project to repair state highways that sustained damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Motorists are advised of a single lane closure with flagging at the following locations:

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

