CBP Officers Seize Over $170K in Fentanyl at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge seized fentanyl that totaled over $170,000 in street value.

“Securing the passenger environment is a critical mission for CBP and this significant fentanyl seizure underscores the need for our officers to stay ever-vigilant and aware of the narcotics threat while facilitating lawful travel,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Package containing more than seven pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bride referred a 2014 Honda Odyssey making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 7.4 pounds of alleged fentanyl concealed within the liner of an ice chest found in the cargo area of the vehicle.

The fentanyl has an estimated street value of $173,040.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further review.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.