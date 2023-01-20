Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol halted a human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a white truck on St. David Street.  As Border Patrol agents followed the vehicle, the driver proceeded to turn onto Earthhaven Drive and several individuals fled from the vehicle. Border Patrol agents encountered the vehicle at the corner of Earthhaven Drive and Turin Drive and apprehended seven individuals.

Border Patrol agents conducted record checks on the individuals.  The individuals were found to be illegally in the United States from the country of Mexico. All subjects including the driver were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

