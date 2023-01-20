Children's STEM Board Book Reimagines “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” to Teach Kids about the Sun, Earth, and Solar System
DC publisher hopes first book in the “Skytime” series will encourage early interest in astronomy and natural science––in English and bilingual English/Spanish
Written in bouncing rhyming couplets that are easy to digest, the deceptively simple text presents essential scientific facts... seamlessly interwoven with everyday experiences.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Earth and the Sun have a dynamic relationship that helps all living things grow. Science Naturally is pleased to be publishing Elizabeth Everett’s second children’s book, Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star. It will be published in a board book edition in February, with a bilingual English/Spanish edition to be released simultaneously.
— School Library Journal
Stars shine in our night sky and all throughout the galaxy, but the closest star to us on Earth is the one we see during the day––the Sun. A science lesson wrapped in a familiar rhyme, Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star is a sweet, educational bedtime story for ages two to seven. This charming book illuminates the important relationship we have with the Sun, and gives a glimpse of the amazing and surprising ways the Sun affects our lives––like telling time, controlling the days and seasons, creating light and shadows, maintaining the orbit of planets in our solar system, and providing life to all living things on Earth!
Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star is illustrated by Beatriz Castro who uses bright colors, adorable and diverse characters, and detailed drawings to perfectly encapsulate the Sun’s bright presence in our lives. With her glowing artwork, this twist on a classic poem is a cozy way to learn about the one-of-a-kind star that makes everything possible.
The bilingual English/Spanish edition of this book, Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star / Brilla, brilla, estrellita del día, will be released alongside the English edition. The rhyming Spanish text was adapted and reviewed by native speakers to ensure that the language is accurate and rhythmic. Science Naturally is committed to publishing works in a variety of world languages to help children everywhere get excited about science and reading.
Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star is a must-have for any curious child. It will inspire kids to think about how the natural world, stretching far out into space, plays a role in our daily lives. In this book, the Sun truly shines!
To expand and extend the content, Science Naturally will provide a free, downloadable Teacher’s Guide in English on their website. The Guide is for educators, parents, and librarians alike who want to help kids better engage and understand the material. The Guide includes activities, discussion questions, hands-on activities, and experiments to encourage young minds to think more about our Sun and Solar System.
Elizabeth Everett spent 16 years as a classroom teacher before venturing into writing. Inspired by her energetic youngster, Jalen, and his love for books, she took her background in education and meshed it with his childhood interests. She lives in Colorado with her family where they love spending time outdoors in the Western sun. She is the author of This Is the Sun and has several more titles coming soon. She can be reached at Elizabeth.Everett@ScienceNaturally.com.
Inspired by the natural world, Beatriz Castro has been drawing and writing fantastic stories since she was a little girl. She studied illustration at the School of Arts in Logroño, Spain. Beatriz specializes in colorful images and funny character designs. Her fun and beautiful art appears in books published around the world. You can see more of her work at BeatrizCastroIlustracion.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington D.C.
Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star
Written by Elizabeth Everett • Illustrated by Beatriz Castro
English • Ages 2-7 • 7 x 7” • 24 Pages
Board Book ($11.95) ISBN: 9781938492914
eBook ($10.99) ISBN: 9781938492921
Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star / Brilla, brilla, estrellita del día
Written by Elizabeth Everett • Illustrated by Beatriz Castro
Bilingual English/Spanish • Ages 2-7 • 7 x 7” • 24 Pages
Board Book ($11.95) ISBN: 9781938492938
eBook ($10.99) ISBN: 9781938492945
