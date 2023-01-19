The Light Foundation and DEM set to Team Up for Third Annual Mentored Youth Wild Turkey Hunt

RHODE ISLAND, January 19 - PROVIDENCE, RI -- The Light Foundation is teaming up with the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) for their third annual mentored youth wild turkey hunt this spring. The two-day event, set for April 21-22, is free and open to youths 12 to 15, whether they are first-time or proficient hunters.

The event kicks off with a welcome dinner on Friday, April 21, at Addieville East Farm in Mapleville. Youth hunters will meet and spend time with their mentors and participate in an orientation that covers topics like firearm safety and hunting rules and regulations. Participants also will learn how to sight their firearms. The next day, youths paired with experienced mentors will hunt for wild turkey. This will be followed by lunch and tutorials on proper field dressing and harvesting techniques.

A current RI hunting license and a turkey tag are required to participate. Space is limited and those interested in participating must apply to The Light Foundation by March 10. To heighten their success and productivity in the program, applicants are required to submit a writing assignment that focuses on how they remain focused and tune out distractions. For more information about the event, contact Brandi Turner at The Light Foundation, at 937-316-6352.

"Teaming up with three-time Super Bowl Champion Matt Light, Susie Light, and The Light Foundation is a terrific opportunity for DEM and youth hunters in Rhode Island," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "Mentored hunts teach responsibility and stewardship for natural resources. We're grateful that The Light Foundation is committed to empowering young people to experience and enjoy the outdoors and inspiring the next generation of the responsible hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and leaders."

The Light Foundation was founded in 2001 by former NFL New England Patriot player Matt Light and his wife, Susie. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young people develop the skills, values, and mindset they need to create a meaningful and productive future. Matt Light will be on hand for the event and plans to attend the welcome dinner and serve as a mentor on the day of the youth hunt.

Along with DEM, program sponsors include the Thompson Center, Addieville East Farm, and Pheasant Ridge Lodge. Statewide in Rhode Island, the youth turkey hunting season is April 18-24, provide a chance for 12 to 15-year-olds a chance to hunt wild turkey. Youth hunters are required to possess a current Rhode Island hunting license and a turkey tag. Parents or guardians assisting youths are prohibited from possessing a firearm and hunting during the youth wild turkey hunting days.

Hunter education is offered as part of the DEM Division of Fish & Wildlife's Hunter Education Program. Safety training is required by law in Rhode Island for beginning hunters. To date, more than 40,000 people have completed a hunter safety course in Rhode Island, helping to reduce related accidents in the state and elsewhere. A complete schedule of hunter educational offerings is available at www.dem.ri.gov.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov or follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Follow DEM's Division of Fish & Wildlife on Facebook, Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) or subscribe to our monthly newsletter.