Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of Brandywine Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:03 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent puncture wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 31-year-old Kenneth Garner, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).