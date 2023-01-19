Submit Release
Governor Cooper Donates Blood, Proclaims January as Blood Donation Month

NORTH CAROLINA, January 19 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper visited the American Red Cross to donate blood and highlight the importance of donating blood. The Governor has also proclaimed January as Blood Donation Month in North Carolina to encourage those who are healthy and eligible to sign up to donate blood.

“It’s not just during a crisis, but an ample blood supply is needed all the time in order to help give life to others,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “If you’re healthy and eligible, sign up to donate today.”

“The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand,” said Garrett Reid, Regional Biomedical CEO, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina. “We appreciate members of the First Family taking time from their busy schedule to demonstrate the importance of giving blood during National Blood Donor Month.”

One blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. The Red Cross of North Carolina collected 261,000 units of blood from volunteer blood donors from July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022. They also held 11,500 blood drives across the state in that time period.

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times for blood donations due to severe weather and illness. Blood Donation Month is an important reminder that volunteers help maintain a sufficient blood supply, and ultimately helps to prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

The American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina serves 53 counties and more than 4.6 million people. The organization’s coverage area includes the Cape Fear, Central North Carolina, Northeastern North Carolina, Sandhills and Triangle Area chapters. In addition to blood services, the Red Cross provides disaster relief, volunteer services and training services in first aid, CPR and swimming safety.

Visit redcrossblood.org to learn more and schedule an appointment to donate blood.

Read the Proclamation.

###

