Aircare International to Exhibit at NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference, Showcasing Flight Crew Staffing Services

Aircare Crews has a unique advantage in our talent acquisition because of Aircare FACTS Training. We have a pipeline to the most qualified and well-trained crews for staffing flight departments.”
— Karl Kamps, VP of Operations for Aircare Crews
TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircare International’s flight crew staffing team, Aircare Crews, will showcase their premier staffing service for companies and stakeholders at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference, January 24th through 26th in Nashville, Tennessee. Amid flight crew shortages in the business aviation industry, Aircare Crews hopes to provide solutions for corporate clients through the conference, a touchstone in the industry for education and networking.

As the aviation community is still reeling from commercial airline staffing shortages, the business aviation industry has also experienced recent changes and growth, making the hiring of professional, reliable, and qualified personnel more vital than ever. Aircare Crews Staffing is tailored to each individual flight department’s needs, allowing flight departments flexibility and control without administrative workload.

“Aircare Crews Staffing has a unique advantage in our talent acquisition and recruiting because of our Aircare FACTS Training program,” said Karl Kamps, VP of Operations for Aircare Crews. “Through FACTS, we see contract pilots and flight attendants in action while they are going through cabin safety training. We have a pipeline to the most qualified and well-trained crews for staffing flight departments.”

The 2023 NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference is a premier event for business aviation industry partners and stakeholders, showcasing cutting-edge business aviation equipment and advanced technologies. Aircare will exhibit at booth number 862.

About Aircare International
Aircare International specializes in medical, safety and emergency related training, services and
products for business aviation. Aircare International products include Aircare FACTS® Training
for crewmember and passenger emergency procedures training; Aircare Crews® Staffing,
providing a staffing solution for pilots and flight attendants and Aircare Access® Assistance,
providing 24-7-365 telemedicine and support services.

