Rapid, accurate radiographic results help increase efficiencies and confidence in radiograph interpretation at the point of care in veterinary hospitals.

USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignalPET Announces the Expansion to Asia and the Launch of an R&D Center in Israel

SignalPET, a leading provider of veterinary radiology interpretation at the point of care powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, announces today the official expansion of the business overseas to the countries of Asia and the establishment of a new research and development (R&D) center in Israel.

As the company dominates the market in North America, Europe, and Australia in point-of-care radiograph interpretation solutions, Asia is the next logical region to offer the technology. Starting with Singapore, the company will soon expand its offerings to Hong Kong and South Korea, bringing its cutting-edge technology to more clinics around the globe. The company has signed an exclusive agreement with SAGE Healthcare Pte Ltd, a dominant partner with a great reputation and full access to all clinics in the area. The company's expansion into Asia is a significant milestone in SignalPET's growth and a testament to the success and popularity of its technology.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with SignalPET. SignalPET’s unique technology sets a new standard for radiograph interpretation. It truly enables clinicians to pick our subtle radiographic changes, move faster through patients and save time, ensuring the best possible assessment for the patient at the point of care,” says Dr. Bryan Tan, Veterinarian and Business Manager at SAGE Healthcare.”

In addition to the expansion to Asia, SignalPET is also announcing the establishment of a new research and development (R&D) center in Israel. The R&D center will focus on new and advanced technology for the company’s products, further enhancing the AI capabilities and monitoring experience for clinics worldwide.

“Israel has a strong tradition of technological innovation, and we are excited to tap into talent and expertise to improve our product further and meet the demand and expectations of our customers.” Said Rotem Lambez, Vice President of Products. “The new R&D center will allow us to stay at the forefront of the industry and continue to provide the best quality AI in the market today.”

The establishment of the R&D center in Israel is a significant investment for SignalPET and demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing the most advanced technology for clinical staff, patients, and pet owners. The company is confident that this new facility will help to continue to set the standard for radiograph interpretation technology at the point of care.

About SignalPET

SignalPET focuses on improving pet healthcare by providing rapid clinical results through standardized radiograph interpretation. SignalPET’s software utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to analyze radiographs using existing radiography equipment. The solution has been proven to help reduce radiograph interpretation errors, increase machine utilization, reduce the number of radiology consults, and help expedite treatment plans for companion animals.