On This Page

Date: December 4 - 5, 2019 Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET Location: Event Location

The Hotel at the University of Maryland

Attend Online orThe Hotel at the University of Maryland 7777 Baltimore Avenue

College Park, MD 20740

United States



Follow us on LinkedIn

View Slides

About

The goal of this interactive conference is to provide useful information on prescription drug labeling development and discuss recently published FDA labeling guidances. FDA labeling specialists will present their unique perspectives concerning approaches and challenges in developing the Prescribing Information, FDA-approved patient labeling, and carton/container labeling, and will discuss methods to improve the quality of Structured Product Labeling (SPL) submissions.

Meeting participants (in-person and online) will have an opportunity (as time allows) to share their experiences and ask questions during dedicated Q&A panels.

TOPICS COVERED

Updating labeling

Overview of recently published draft FDA labeling guidances: Indications and Usage section of labeling guidance Drug Abuse and Dependence section of labeling guidance Product Title and Initial U.S. Approval in Highlights of Prescribing Information guidance

Adverse reaction information in labeling

Specific population information in labeling (e.g., pediatric patients, pregnant patients, lactating patients, and females and males of reproductive potential)

Clinical pharmacology information in labeling

Product quality information in labeling

Labeling for biological products

Product nomenclature

Improving the format and appearance of Prescribing Information

Safety considerations for container labels and carton labeling to minimize medication errors

Improving consistency of information in the Prescribing Information and carton/container labeling

FDA-approved patient labeling (Instructions for Use)

Methods to improve the quality of Structured Product Labeling submissions

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Our 2019 CDER Prescription Drug Labeling Conference is intended for industry, academia, payors, healthcare information providers, and healthcare providers who

Review, develop, submit, or use the Prescribing Information, Instructions for Use, and/or carton/container labeling

Create or submit Structured Product Labeling files to the FDA

Review, develop, submit, or use the Prescribing Iinformation, Instructions for Use, and/or carton/container labeling

Create or submit Structured Product Labeling files to the FDA

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Update labeling when submitting New Drug Applications, Biologics License Applications, and/or supplements.

Include recommendations from new FDA guidances into future labeling submissions (e.g., indications; pediatric use information; abuse, misuse, addiction, tolerance, and dependence information; and the product title and Initial U.S. Approval in Highlights of Prescribing Information)

Discuss considerations for including adverse reaction information in labeling

Incorporate pregnancy, lactation, and females and males of reproductive potential information in labeling

Revise clinical pharmacology information in labeling according to recently published guidances

Develop labeling for biosimilar products

Differentiate between different dosage form terminology in labeling

Improve the format and appearance of Prescribing Information

Decrease risk of medication errors by improving carton/container labeling submissions

Ensure consistency of information in the Prescribing Information and carton/container labeling

Demonstrate clear, concise, and well-understood Instructions for Use for products that have complicated or detailed patient-use instructions

Analyze the quality of Structured Product Labeling file submissions

FDA RESOURCES

FDA’s PLR Requirements for Prescribing Information website provides resources for the development of human prescription drug and biological product labeling regulated under New Drug Applications, Biologics License Applications, and Abbreviated New Drug Applications: PLR Requirements for Prescribing Information.