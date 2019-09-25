On This Page

Date: September 25 - 26, 2019 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:10 PM ET Location: Event Location

at the University of Maryland

The Hotelat the University of Maryland 7777 Baltimore Ave.

College Park, MD 20740

United States



About

As a continuation from the 2018 workshop on complex generic drug products, the goal of this science-focused workshop is to communicate to the generic industry how FDA research outcomes guide and facilitate complex generic drug product development. FDA will link GDUFA science and research on complex drug products to product-specific guidance development, discuss pre-ANDA meetings and review, and examine various areas of complex product science.

Complex drug products often have features that make them harder to develop as generics under traditional approaches. These challenges can mean these ANDAs may undergo more assessment cycles than other ANDAs for non-complex generic drug products before receiving FDA approval, which, in turn, may result in limited competition. That is why the FDA has made facilitating the development and approval of complex generic drug products a major focus of the FDA’s Drug Competition Action Plan, which is aimed at encouraging generic drug competition in an effort to help reduce drug prices. It is our hope that the Complex Generic Drug Product Development Workshop will help facilitate the development and approval of ANDAs for complex generic drug products and the introduction of more generic medicines to the complex drug marketplace.

Topics Covered

Pre-ANDA program update

FDA’s inactive ingredient database: improvements on the path to 2020

Scientific and regulatory advances for generic topical and transdermal drug product development

Characterization of complex injectable active pharmaceutical ingredient API and formulations

Bioequivalence approaches for complex injectable API and formulations

Complex drug-device combination products – injectable drug products

Complex drug-device combination products – orally-inhaled and nasal drug products

Quantitative methods and modeling-informed regulatory decision making

Intended Audience

Scientists, researchers, and regulatory affairs professionals who work on or are interested in working on the development of complex generic drugs.

Learning Objectives

After this workshop, participants will be able to:

Explain various mechanisms and processes that industry can use to obtain advice from the FDA to facilitate complex generic drug product development; and

Summarize new developments in science, guidance, and review experience for specific types of complex generic drug products.

FDA Resources