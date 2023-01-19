FDA subject matter experts will introduce the Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP) initiative, scope, and benefits. They will also discuss FDA’s approach and challenges with the adoption of the five International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards. The goals, objectives and timeframe for the development and implementation of the Global Substance Registration System’s (G-SRS) will also be covered.
Learning Objectives
After this webinar, attendees will be able to:
List the five IDMP standards
Explain FDA’s approach to IDMP
Describe the value of IDMP
Explain the purpose of the G-SRS system
