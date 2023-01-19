MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 9, 2022 to Monday, January 16, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 9, 2022, through Monday, January 16, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, January 10, 2022

A Zastava 7.62.39 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 4900 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Mondre Duvall, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage. CCN: 23-005-388

A Ruger Prescott EC-9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-005-522

Wednesday, January 11, 2022

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 400 block of R Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Douglas MacArthur Vinson, of Silver Spring, MD, and 27-year-old Dareece Graves, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-005-531

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Bass Circle, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old JaJuan Gripper, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-005-579

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-005-754

A Smith & Wesson SD99 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Ninth Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-005-855

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-005-866

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the block of 1500 Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Rashard Briggs, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-005-915

A Ruger Magnum SP .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-005-934

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Childress Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-005-971

A FN Herstal 5.7 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Shepard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Damion Byrd, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-184-986

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Georvon Sylvester Kave, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 23-005-994

Thursday, January 12, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD S9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sycamore Drive, Southeast. CCN: 23-006-250

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-006-391

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-006-445

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle, of Southwest, D.C., for Murder I. CCN: 22-150-972

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Deandre Marquise Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-006-453

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Blake Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-006-470

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kyre Timothy O’Neal Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Obliterate, Remove, Change or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-006-509

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 25th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Demarco Tate, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-006-592

Friday, January 13, 2022

An Interarms 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Maurice Evander Ricks, of Southeast, D.C., for Parole Violation (Warrant) and Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-006-855

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Nicko Tysean Lomax, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-006-940

A Beretta Pico .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of Albemarle Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Anthony Lafonte Green, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-006-982

A Ruger P-35 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Ronald Antonine Jerry, Jr., of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-007-028

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Alabama Avenue and 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Otis Forbes, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-007-089

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Chillum Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jose Ortiz, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Burglary One, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-007-135

A Taurus PT-24/7 Pro C DS 9mm caliber handgun, a Century Arms Canik 55 TP9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 24-year-old Taijhon Weems, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-007-145

Saturday, January 14, 2022

A Sig Sauer SP-2022 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-229 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Biniam Kidane Griffin, of Pickerington, OH, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-007-236

A Smith & Wesson 67-1 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Chavez Tyrone Smith, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Resisting arrest, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-007-482

A Smith & Wesson MP40c .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Davonta McBride, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-007-495

Sunday, January 15, 2023

A Ruger Impact Elite BB rifle and a Crosman BB rifle recovered in the intersection of Southern Avenue and Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-007-715

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-007-758

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old James Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 23-007-909

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of 13th Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Arms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-007-950

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger SR40c .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-008-117

Monday, January 16, 2023

A Vulcan Inver Grove MN V10 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Harry Dean Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving while Intoxicated, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-008-193

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Robert Lovell Cole, of Northeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-008-458

An Olympic Arms MFR 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2200 block of First Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-008-387

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###