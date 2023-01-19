Submit Release
Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2700 Block of 7th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an additional arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the 2700 block of 7th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:14 pm, a Fifth District officer responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, MD.

Previously, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 38-year-old Rafeal Stevens, of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported 39 year-old Jermall Johnson, of Northeast, DC, to the Homicide Branch. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed – Felony Murder.

