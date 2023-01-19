Governor Henry McMaster to Deliver 2023 State of the State Address

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address at the State House on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 PM. The governor's speech will be streamed live on SCETV's website at scetv.org.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster

WHAT: 2023 State of the State Address

WHEN: Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, House Chamber, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: SCETV will provide pool coverage, which can be accessed via satellite. For additional information on the pool feed, contact SCETV’s Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614. The satellite coordinates are as follows:

State of the State Address

January 25, 2023

1830-2115

Galaxy 17 Ku Intelsat 01/25/2023 1830 ET 01/25/2023 2115 ET 00:15

Txp: 14 Ch: Lower

Uplink Frequency: 14271.00 H

Downlink Frequency: 11971.00 V

Bandwidth: 18.00

FEC: 3/4

Data Rate: 18.295

Symbol Rate: 13.235

Roll Of:

MPEG: MPEG-2

Modulaton: DVB-S

Modulaton Std: QPSK

Pilot On: No

Chroma Format: 4:2:0

Video Format: 1080i 60Hz

Encrypton Type:

Encrypton Code: