Governor Henry McMaster to Deliver 2023 State of the State Address

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address at the State House on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 PM. The governor's speech will be streamed live on SCETV's website at scetv.org. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster 

WHAT: 2023 State of the State Address 

WHEN: Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, House Chamber, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Note: SCETV will provide pool coverage, which can be accessed via satellite. For additional information on the pool feed, contact SCETV’s Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614. The satellite coordinates are as follows: 

State of the State Address
January 25, 2023
1830-2115
Galaxy 17 Ku Intelsat 01/25/2023 1830 ET 01/25/2023 2115 ET 00:15
Txp: 14 Ch: Lower
Uplink Frequency: 14271.00 H
Downlink Frequency: 11971.00 V
Bandwidth: 18.00
FEC: 3/4
Data Rate: 18.295
Symbol Rate: 13.235
Roll Of:
MPEG: MPEG-2
Modulaton: DVB-S
Modulaton Std: QPSK
Pilot On: No
Chroma Format: 4:2:0
Video Format: 1080i 60Hz
Encrypton Type:
Encrypton Code:

 

