Happy Birthday to the Queen of Rock'n'Roll

19 Jan 2023

Today we'd like you to join us in celebrating Janis Joplin on what would have been her 80th birthday. The first-ever female rock star who dazzled listeners with her powerful voice and fierce uninhabited style - few musicians have attained her iconic status.

Janis Joplin: Days & Summers To mark this anniversary, we're excited to offer our subscribers the chance to secure a copy of Janis's personal scrapbook,, at the original pre-publication price until Sunday 22nd January.

JANIS80 To secure your book at this price, enter the code:at checkout.

'Days & Summers features contributions from a who's who of the West Coast rock'n'roll establishment... Among all these voices, Laura and Michael Joplin's recollections offer a personal and familial insight.' - GQ

Written by the people who really knew Janis and those inspired by her, the book's in-depth text provides a fascinating, new account of the singer's extraordinary life.

In her handmade scrapbook, Janis Joplin created a personal record of her meteoric rise to fame and the flowering of Sixties counterculture in which she was to play a lead role.

From the singer's earliest intimate blues gigs in local coffee houses, to her first appearances with Big Brother and the Holding Company, to the band's breakthrough performance at Monterey Pop Festival in June 1967, Janis's story is remarkable. Throughout it all, she collected posters, souvenirs, press clippings, photographs and records, and annotated them with her comments.

Days & Summers Quarter-bound in a navy vegan leather, and blocked with gold, pink and blue foiling,is presented in a navy archival slipcase.

Each numbered book is estate-stamped and hand-signed by Big Brother band members Peter Albin and Dave Getz, Jefferson Airplane's Jorma Kaukonen, and Janis's siblings, Laura Joplin and Michael Joplin.

All copies include a special 7" single containing two exceptionally rare recordings from The Typewriter Tape made by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen in San Francisco, 1964 - prior to the formation of either Big Brother and the Holding Company, or Jefferson Airplane. Recorded in Kaukonen's apartment, the two blues tracks - 'Daddy Daddy Daddy' by Janis Joplin, and the blues standard 'Trouble In Mind' - are presented here on an exclusive 70-gram vinyl.



'Everything is beautiful in it, starting from the content and the appearance to the quality of the materials... These small works of art created and crafted by Genesis seem to be more and more beautiful.' - R. Laseki, Poland