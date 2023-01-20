Marketing Expert’s Book—'Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life & Lead With Love' Available on Barnes & Noble
Former Interface, Inc. and Honey Baked Ham chief marketing officer Jo Ann Herold announces retail book distribution deal
I am so honored and excited for ‘Living On A Smile’ to be available for purchase in Barnes & Noble online.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing and brand transformation expert, Jo Ann Herold, is proud to announce her recently released book, “Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life And Lead With Love,” is available for purchase online through Barnes & Noble, thanks to a distribution deal secured between Ripples Media and Ingram Content Group. The book was ranked as an Amazon best-seller in multiple categories including: Vocational Guidance (Books), Market Research Business (Books), and Work Life Balance in Business.
— Author Jo Ann Herold
The book shares experience and wisdom from Herold who gleaned from more than two decades as a purpose-centered executive. Drawing on her own experience working as a McDonald’s employee to becoming the chief marketing officer of iconic global brands like The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC and Interface, Inc. Herold provides readers with a roadmap for living a large life and leading with love. Part memoir and part leadership guide, “Living On A Smile” chronicles Herold’s journey from her humble beginnings to becoming the top executive of her field. In doing so, she offers readers 16 powerful lessons for living a life of purpose and fulfillment.
Herold is an award-winning marketing and brand transformation expert with more than two decades of experience at top brands, such as The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC, Interface, Inc. and Arby’s Restaurant Group, among others. Herold has been recognized as one of the “Most Powerful and Influential Women” by the National Diversity Council and received Atlanta AMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award and CMO Club’s President Circle Award.
“I am so honored and excited for ‘Living On A Smile’ to be available for purchase in Barnes & Noble online,” Herold said. “The book provides readers with the tools needed to lead with love and make their dreams a reality, and holds even more weight now as my own dreams come to fruition.”
If you want to learn more about Herold’s journey and her recommendations for life and business success, she will be featured on podcast ‘Startup Playbook with Rohit Bhargava’ and has a schedule of other upcoming speaking engagements.
“Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life And Lead With Love” is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, online at on Amazon and signed copies are available through www.ripples.media. For more information about Herold, please connect with her on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/joannherold/.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn