Pipe Replacement Scheduled on Game Farm Road in Limerick, Lower Frederick Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pipe replacement is scheduled on Game Farm Road in Limerick and Lower Frederick townships, Montgomery County, as part of a project to address storm water management on over 90 state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. The schedule is weather dependent.

Highway Materials, Inc of Flourtown, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this $14.9 million project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

