Bridge Repair to Begin on Pikeland Road in Charlestown Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Pikeland Road over Branch of Pickering Creek in Charlestown Township, Chester County. under a project to repair six bridges in Bucks and Chester counties that sustained damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, February 6, through Tuesday, February 21, a 24/7 road closure is scheduled on Pikeland Road between Hollow Road and Highlands Lane. During the closure, motorists are directed to use Hollow Road, Yellow Springs Road, and Merlin Road. Built in 1930, the 20-foot-wide structure carries an average of 968 vehicles a day.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. The schedule is weather dependent.

This work is one of six structures that PennDOT's contractor will repair and reinforce the support systems and foundations of the structures to maintain them as safe and efficient crossings for the traveling public.

Structures completed under this project include:

Pennock Bridge Road over Branch of White Clay Creek, New London Township, Chester County.



Other structures scheduled for rehabilitation include the following:

Route 232 (Second Street Pike) over Neshaminy Creek, Northampton and Wrightstown townships, Bucks County;

Gallows Hill Road over Hollow Run, Durham Township, Bucks County;

Route 926 (Street Road) over Branch of White Clay Creek, West Marlborough Township, Chester County; and

Yellow Springs Road bridge over branch of Pine Creek in West Pikeland Township, Chester County.



Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, NJ, is the general contractor on the $815,000 bridge rehabilitation project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

