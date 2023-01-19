Route 8 William Flynn Highway Gas Line Work Starts Friday in Hampton

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) in Hampton Township, Allegheny County will begin Friday, January 20 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on northbound Route 8 between Anderson Drive and Wildwood Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late February. Crews from W.A. Petrakis Contracting LLC will conduct gas line repair work Peoples Natural Gas.

Please use caution well traveling through the corridor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





