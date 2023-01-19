MAINE, January 19 - Back to current news.

Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Tracks 2023's First Significant Snowfall

January 19, 2023

Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Maine will see its first significant snowfall of the year as several inches of snow is forecast across much of the state beginning late Thursday evening with light snowfall lasting into Friday night. Motorists should plan for extra travel time during both the Friday morning and evening commutes as road conditions could be slippery.

"We have watched the storm progress throughout the week, and we have spoken with our partners from the National Weather Service and Maine Department of Transportation," said MEMA Director Peter Rogers. "Although the storm is expected to be a primarily a snow event, the morning and evening commutes could be slick. Please use caution and also leave enough space on the road for snow plows and emergency first responders."

Mainers are encouraged to stay tuned to alerts and warnings through media or by downloading the free FEMA app on their smart phone, which provides targeted preparedness information, alerts and warnings for specific areas.

If you plan to travel during the storm, tell someone where you are going and when you anticipate arriving at your destination. Your emergency car kit should have the following supplies:

Flashlight with new batteries

First aid kit

Ice scraper

Snow shovel

Bag of kitty litter - if you become stuck this will help with traction

Jumper cables - know how to use them properly before attempting to use them

Water

Blanket

Cellphone charger

Reflective triangles, a flare, or bright garment to signal needing help

Tool kit

Waterproof matches

If alternative power or heat sources are needed during the storm, residents are reminded to ensure the equipment is in proper working condition, properly installed, and that you follow the manufacturer's guidelines. For more information on being prepared please visit MEMA on Facebook or Twitter.

For further tips or resources on heating during the winter months, visit the Governor's Energy Office's Winter Heating Guide.

Warming and Charging Centers operated by local municipalities could open in communities across Maine. Please visit MEMA's website to find a location near you. You may also dial 2-1-1 or visit their website for a list of locations.

